Cindy McCain to Back Biden in Appeal to Disaffected Trump Voters

Newsmax Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention programming focused on Biden's close friendship with her late husband, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.She's just the latest...
