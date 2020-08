Duckworth defends Bill Clinton DNC appearance: Party is 'a big tent and all sorts of folks fit underneath it' Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. defended the decision to include former President Bill Clinton in the lineup of speakers at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, telling Fox News' Bret Baier that the party "is a big tent and all sorts of folks fit underneath it." 👓 View full article

