DNC: Caroline Kennedy, JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg, say America needs Joe Biden

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, and her son, Jack Schlossberg both spoke on the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, comparing Joe Biden's lifetime of public service to the legacy of JFK. 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 03:12

 Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked...

