GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress



The GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago

Described as ‘vile’ and ‘abhorrent’ by party leaders, Missouri man wins GOP primary again



Once again, Steve West has won the GOP primary for Missouri’s District 15 State House seat despite the opposition of another candidate, party leaders, and even his own family members. Credit: WDAF Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago