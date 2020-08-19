Revealing Photos Show Bill Clinton Leaning Back, Grinning While Jeffrey Epstein Victim Massage Him Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Former United States President Bill Clinton is seen leaning back and grinning while getting a massage from one of convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein's victims. The never-before-seen photographs surface shortly before Clinton is set to show his support to presidential candidate Joe Biden. Former United States President Bill Clinton is seen leaning back and grinning while getting a massage from one of convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein's victims. The never-before-seen photographs surface shortly before Clinton is set to show his support to presidential candidate Joe Biden. 👓 View full article

