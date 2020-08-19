Global  
 

Revealing Photos Show Bill Clinton Leaning Back, Grinning While Jeffrey Epstein Victim Massage Him

HNGN Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Revealing Photos Show Bill Clinton Leaning Back, Grinning While Jeffrey Epstein Victim Massage HimFormer United States President Bill Clinton is seen leaning back and grinning while getting a massage from one of convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein's victims. The never-before-seen photographs surface shortly before Clinton is set to show his support to presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Alan Dershowitz explains Jeffrey Epstein intelligence allegations and tells Bill Clinton story

Alan Dershowitz explains Jeffrey Epstein intelligence allegations and tells Bill Clinton story 02:08

 Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz explains how alleged pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would likely not have had an intelligence connection and tells a story about former U.S. President Bill Clinton receiving a phone call from Jeffrey Epstein.

