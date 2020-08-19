Highlights of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Old Friendships, Healthcare, and National Security
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () The second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was filled with several highs and lows. Many high-profile names and popular figures have spoken out about their support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
The Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate for the November election, making his challenge to incumbent President Donald Trump. He tweeted to say It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America. The...
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee, the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS,..