Highlights of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention: Old Friendships, Healthcare, and National Security

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yes, AOC Nominated Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden, But Here’s Why



It may have seemed like a moment of defiance and division, but this is the reason Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention. Veuer’s Justin Kircher.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:12 Published 9 minutes ago Eye On The Day 8/19



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee, the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS,.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:20 Published 2 hours ago Joe Biden officially nominated for president



Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this