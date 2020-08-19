Global  
 

Gretchen Whitmer mouths expletive on 'hot mic,' compares DNC to 'Shark Week' before convention speech

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught on a “hot mic” Monday mouthing an expletive and referencing Discovery Channel’s annual special “Shark Week” seconds before her speech was broadcast live on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example'

Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example' 02:23

 On day one of the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer slammed President Donald Trump for not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said a Biden-Harris White House would be driven by science, "not politics or ego."

