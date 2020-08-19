Global  
 

John Bolton Plans to Write In His Pick for President

Newsmax Wednesday, 19 August 2020
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton says he won't be voting for Trump or Joe Biden, USA Today reports. Bolton told the National Press Club on Tuesday that this election will be the "first time in my adult political career when I won't be...
