DNC: Gabby Giffords evokes 2011 shooting during speech Thursday, 20 August 2020

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, gave a powerful speech in a video streamed Wednesday at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in which she recounted her road to recovery and urged Americans to support Joe Biden for president. 👓 View full article

