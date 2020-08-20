|
|
|
DNC Speakers: what to know about Chris Coons
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is slated to speak on the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Attack Ad Targets Sen. Chris Coons
A new attack ad is criticizing Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) for his support of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:38Published
Tweets about this
|