|
What to watch for on Thursday, the final night of the DNC: Biden's big moment
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
After a star-studded night three, the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday will feature party nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech -- the most consequential moment of his year-and-a-half-long campaign for president so far and likely the largest platform he will get to make his case directly to voters without sharing a debate stage with President Trump.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this