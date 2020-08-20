Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What to watch for on Thursday, the final night of the DNC: Biden's big moment

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
After a star-studded night three, the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Thursday will feature party nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech -- the most consequential moment of his year-and-a-half-long campaign for president so far and likely the largest platform he will get to make his case directly to voters without sharing a debate stage with President Trump. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech

AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech 00:59

 The Democratic NY Representative spoke for about a minute and a half during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Decision 2020: Biden nominated last night [Video]

Decision 2020: Biden nominated last night

Decision 2020: Biden nominated last night

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:51Published
Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Officially Named Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate At DNC

It was a historic night for Democrats as they nominated the first woman of color to a national ticket, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Wednesday night, she had to make her case while getting help from a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:14Published
Historic night planned for DNC night 3 [Video]

Historic night planned for DNC night 3

Historic night planned for DNC night 3 as Sen. Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche What to watch for on Thursday, the final night of the DNC: Biden’s big moment https://t.co/Vt9TaYqSZM 36 seconds ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat #FoxPoliticNews What to watch for on Thursday, the final night of the DNC: #Biden’s big moment… https://t.co/iQzqPfr4Vu 1 minute ago

ThomasA34873365

Triplet99 we will get a prerecorded speech from Joe that took a week of recording and editing to get right and nothing meanin… https://t.co/HK1xYmt36G 15 minutes ago

Anon_Lobo

Homo Homini Lupus RT @EmmaKinery: Tonight us the final night of the Democratic National Convention where Joe Biden will officially accept his nomination. Her… 2 hours ago

EmmaKinery

Emma Kinery Tonight us the final night of the Democratic National Convention where Joe Biden will officially accept his nominat… https://t.co/xK1nGiynKn 2 hours ago

sagelawrence81

Sage Lawrence Hey everyone! I was selected as one of 6 finalist panelists for the show 'Lizard Tongue Men!' The final episode air… https://t.co/AuOn8PEBTR 1 day ago

JannaFarley

Janna Farley RT @ACLUNorthDakota: We all should know who leads the police force in our neighborhoods. That's why we want you to join us at City Hall o… 3 days ago

ACLUNorthDakota

ACLU of North Dakota We all should know who leads the police force in our neighborhoods. That's why we want you to join us at City Hal… https://t.co/AVgEAjwul8 3 days ago