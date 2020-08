fezfrog RT @BarbMcQuade: Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon has been indicted for fraud in fundraising for ... wait for it ... the border w… 2 seconds ago RobertJohnScanlon RT @glennkirschner2: Steve Bannon Indicted by the Southern District of New York US Attorney’s Office for Fraud!!! 2 seconds ago Wafflemonger and The Toad ⭐⭐⭐ RT @drawandstrike: Go ahead and ask me if I’m shocked Sloppy Steve Bannon just got indicted for being a primary player in a massive fraud… 3 seconds ago TINFA RT @Bogs4NY: NEW: Law enforcement source tells @NBCNewYork Steve Bannon was arrested this morning on board a boat off the coast of Westbroo… 6 seconds ago BBrill RT @TheGREATHoudin2: TRUMP: Only the Best! #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpCrimeSyndicate Steve Bannon Is Charged With Fraud https://t.co/EkiYa08CMW 6 seconds ago 🌊[email protected]🏠🌊 RT @PerfumeFlogger: 2020 D.N.C. Live Updates: Biden to Step Into the Party Spotlight Tonight Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist,… 8 seconds ago Sherri Martin RT @funder: BREAKING: Steve Bannon indicted Steve Bannon indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges 8 seconds ago William Moore RT @BlackIrishI: Strange how Steve Bannon gets indicted and Obama just had to pay back his fundraising fraud without even a slap to the wri… 8 seconds ago