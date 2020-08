Stephen Miller says Democrats want 'two-tiered system of free speech' Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller defended President Trump's tweet calling for a boycott of Goodyear after an employee at a plant in Topeka, Kan., said that the company's corporate office listed “Make America Great Again” hats as an “unacceptable” accessory for employees in the workplace. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this