Tara Reade speaks out on Democratic convention, says party 'complicit' in 'gaslighting' survivors Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Tara Reade, who rocked the presidential primary race early this year with sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden before her story faded from the headlines in the face of adamant denials, voiced disappointment in the Democratic Party's handling of claims from her and other survivors as its convention draws to a close. 👓 View full article