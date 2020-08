Eilonwy24 RT @CBSNews: .@jdickerson says Biden's DNC speech showed him taking "the exact opposite" approach to COVID-19 that President Trump has show… 25 seconds ago

Stephrodz RT @MSNBC: .@JoyAnnReid says Joe Biden’s speech at #DemConvention is “why Donald Trump feared him so much.” “His super power is who he is… 29 seconds ago

🐝🐝bian Jacobs 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @jondowd: @atrupar Then there was this - Nicole Wallace says "If you saw [Biden's] speech tonight, I don't what the case is that you mak… 39 seconds ago

equality supremacist RT @NewDay: “My worry is that Bush v. Gore... will look like child’s play compared to what this President might do if he feels like he’s go… 41 seconds ago

💥Biden/Harris/2020💥 RT @TeahCartel: Biden speech gets rave reviews, even from conservatives On @FoxNews, @DanaPerino says, "@JoeBiden just hit a home run in th… 2 minutes ago

LNWTF.com RT @theblaze: The corporate media says Joe Biden is leading Trump in the polls But @ElijahSchaffer interviewed 1 of only 4 supporters out… 3 minutes ago