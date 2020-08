Franklin Graham reflects on 'absence of God' at DNC ahead of DC prayer march Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Following the conclusion of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, evangelist Franklin Graham gave his take after "watching some" of it and ahead of his planned prayer march in Washington, D.C. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this