Sen. Carper yells expletives at DeJoy hearing when there's trouble with his video feed Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., unleashed a trio of expletives at a high-profile Senate hearing Friday before questioning Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about mail delivery slowdowns. πŸ‘“ View full article



