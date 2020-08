Ethics Panel Reprimands Rep. Gaetz for Tweeting Michael Cohen Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The House Ethics Committee ruled a tweet sent out by Rep. Matt Gaetz ahead of Michael Cohen's testimony before Congress last year violated House standards, The Hill reports. Ahead of the president's former lawyer's appearance before lawmakers, Gaetz, R-Fla., accused Cohen of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Progressive Mind Ethics Panel Reprimands Rep. Gaetz for Tweeting Michael Cohen https://t.co/LH0nCrerGh 1 minute ago