David B🌴🏌️😎 RT @briantopping66: Criminal justice activist Donna Hylton, featured in DNC video, was convicted for role in grisly 1985 murder in which th… 56 seconds ago

Twïtter's the toilet & everbody's gettin' swirlies RT @TamBrewer1: When you rape, torture and murder a 64 man... Criminal justice activist Donna Hylton, featured in DNC video, was convicted… 1 minute ago

Catherine Fincham RT @alley167: Only could Democrats who care nothing about our Country burning to the ground, would put a Murderer on the campaign stage. Th… 7 minutes ago

Glen Brito Mr President @realDonaldTrump -- *Criminal justice activist Donna Hylton, featured in DNC video, was convicted for… https://t.co/l0Mx7drbuF 7 minutes ago

Tam Brewer When you rape, torture and murder a 64 man... Criminal justice activist Donna Hylton, featured in DNC video, was co… https://t.co/pUZIy821gx 11 minutes ago

Elizabeth Cuevas Neunder RT @ellaneeves2: Criminal justice activist Donna Hylton, featured in DNC video, was convicted for role in grisly 1985 murder https://t.co/7… 14 minutes ago