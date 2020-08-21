Global  
 

Appeals court won't step in on Trump tax records for now

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
A federal appeals court said Friday it wouldn't step in right away to delay New York prosecutors' effort to get President Donald Trump's tax records, potentially leaving the Supreme Court as his most promising option to block prosecutors' subpoena.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Judge Clears Way For Manhattan DA To Get Trump Tax Records

Judge Clears Way For Manhattan DA To Get Trump Tax Records 00:25

 A federal judge has cleared the way for Manhattan's District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, to get President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Related news from verified sources

Appeals court won't step in for now on Trump tax records

 A federal appeals court said Friday it wouldn't step in right away to delay New York prosecutors' effort to get U.S. President Donald Trump's tax records,...
CTV News Also reported by •CBS 2

Trump Is Not Entitled to Details of Tax Returns Inquiry, D.A. Says

 Manhattan prosecutors said in new court filings that the president did not have a right to know why a grand jury demanded his tax records.
NYTimes.com


