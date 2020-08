Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels Legal Fees Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago.