McCarthy and Scott: RNC won't be 'cynical' like Dem convention, focus on 'celebrating America' Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., outlined on Sunday their party’s plans for the upcoming Republican National Convention – arguing that the event will be about “celebrating America” and won’t be “cynical” like last week’s Democratic National Convention. 👓 View full article