Donald Dire RT @joncoopertweets: BREAKING: Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to launch ‘Republicans for Biden.’ The announ… 3 seconds ago angrybird #RevengefulLOOSERS nobody ever listened to..... Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to l… https://t.co/KiW1hKCr7J 4 seconds ago Trump Lies, People Die. 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈⚛️💢🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 RT @MalcolmNance: Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to launch ‘Republicans for Biden’ https://t.co/EfAiKC3WuM… 8 seconds ago philipjohn ⁦@GOP this is why republican suck.. After ⁦@realDonaldTrump I am becoming an independent ⁩ Jeff Flake joins over t… https://t.co/6wqBFEaJJQ 9 seconds ago BaltiRIP RT @RetiredMaybe: NEW Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to launch ‘Republicans for Biden.’ The announcement co… 13 seconds ago Calvin o neil RT @AndrewBatesNC: 🚨 NEW from @BrookeSingman on the first day of the Republican convention: “Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP mem… 18 seconds ago KT BRING IT ON!!! Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to launch ‘Republicans for Biden’… https://t.co/ZA96QPLQLT 21 seconds ago 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁⚔️𝒲𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓇𝟦𝒯𝓇𝓊𝓂𝓅 RT @TomWick15: Jeff Flake joins over two-dozen former GOP members of Congress to launch ‘Republicans for Biden’ See Joe Biden's list of RI… 28 seconds ago