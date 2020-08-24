Global  
 

Manhattan Prosecutor Delays Subpoena for Trump Tax Returns

Newsmax Monday, 24 August 2020
Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. agreed to hold off on enforcing a subpoena of President Donald Trump's tax returns, The Hill reports.
News video: Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena

Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena 00:35

 Lawyers for President Donald Trump are scrambling to figure out how to prevent the financial records of their client from being subpoenaed. CNN reports Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request Friday for a federal appeals court to put a subpoena for his financial documents and tax returns on hold....

Manhattan DA holds off on enforcing subpoena on Trump's tax returns

 Last week, a federal judge rejected Trump's latest efforts to withhold his tax returns from a Manhattan prosecutor investigating alleged hush money payments.
USATODAY.com

Trump must turn over tax returns, does not deserve immunity, Manhattan’s top prosecutor says

 The Republican president has been fighting to block Mr. Vance’s subpoena for a year, including at the U.S. Supreme Court, which last month rejected his...
Hindu


