Manhattan Prosecutor Delays Subpoena for Trump Tax Returns

Wochit Tech - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Don't Want To, Can't Make Me: Trump Begs Court To Stall Tax Return Subpoena 00:35 Lawyers for President Donald Trump are scrambling to figure out how to prevent the financial records of their client from being subpoenaed. CNN reports Trump's lawyers filed an emergency request Friday for a federal appeals court to put a subpoena for his financial documents and tax returns on hold....