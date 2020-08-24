RNC speakers: What to know about Donald Trump Jr.

Monday, 24 August 2020 () Donald Trump Jr. is the eldest son of President Donald Trump. Along with his younger brother Eric, he is an executive vice president of The Trump Organization, his father’s real estate and branded assets operation. He is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention Monday.
Republicans will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to nominate Donald Trump for re-election amid a pandemic, an economy in crisis, and trailing poll numbers. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report..