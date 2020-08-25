GOP members of Congress make the case for Trump as 'pro-America candidate' at Republican convention
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Republican members of Congress kicked off the 2020 GOP Convention Monday night making the case for President Trump’s re-election, calling the Republican Party the “pro-America party,” and Trump the “pro-America candidate.”
During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic,...