GOP members of Congress make the case for Trump as 'pro-America candidate' at Republican convention

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr Make Case For President's Second Term



On Day 1 of the Republican National Convention, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr. made their case for the president's second term. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:40 Published 2 minutes ago Bay Area Republicans Defend Trump as RNC Convention Kicks Off



KPIX 5's John Ramos went looking -- and found! -- specimens of a rare Bay Area species: Republicans who support President Trump and who are willing to talk about it. (8-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:13 Published 2 hours ago Republican National Convention Kicks Off With Official Trump Nomination



The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina as the party formally nominated President Trump in a roll call. Natalie Brand reports. (8-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:21 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this