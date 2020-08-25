Global  
 

Vernon Jones, Dem backing Trump, says party wants Black voters on its ‘mental plantation’

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones went on the attack against his own party Monday evening during a speech at the Republican National Convention – accusing Democrats of wanting to keep Black people on a “mental plantation” and voicing his support for President Trump’s reelection.
