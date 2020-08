You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources National Guard Headed To Kenosha After White Officer Shoots Black Man



The Wisconsin National Guard was headed to Kenosha Monday afternoon – the day after a white police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in front of his kids. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:40 Published 14 hours ago Gov. Evers calls in National Guard after OIS of Jacob Blake



The Wisconsin National Guard has deployed to Kenosha County Monday to assist local authorities amid unrest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:48 Published 15 hours ago Gov. Polis Activates Colorado National Guard To Assist With Wildfires



A Colorado Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter aircrew is on standby. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:27 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this