GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik explains why she does not support Black Lives Matter organization
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Kimberly Klacik, the Black Republican woman running for the Baltimore U.S. House seat held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Tuesday that she does not support the Black Lives Matter organization because of its attack on the nuclear family.
"Black Lives Matter" is being painted on East Fayette Street outside City Hall in downtown Baltimore, and the location is especially important, organizers said. It's not finished yet, but volunteers spent more than nine hours working on this project to shine light on success stories in the Black...
Hundreds gathered at Manual High School Monday evening to pray for Jacob Blake. Blake, an unarmed Black man, was shot in the back by white police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He remains in critical..
