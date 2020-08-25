Global  
 

GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik explains why she does not support Black Lives Matter organization

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Kimberly Klacik, the Black Republican woman running for the Baltimore U.S. House seat held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Tuesday that she does not support the Black Lives Matter organization because of its attack on the nuclear family.
