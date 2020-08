Covid 19 coronavirus: The Government targets South Auckland in new virus testing blitz Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Government is embarking on a week-long Covid-19 testing blitz, promising to test 70,000 people in a bid to "further tighten the screws on this allusive virus". The approach will be "aggressively targeted," according to Health... The Government is embarking on a week-long Covid-19 testing blitz, promising to test 70,000 people in a bid to "further tighten the screws on this allusive virus". The approach will be "aggressively targeted," according to Health... 👓 View full article