Dem Rep. Steve Cohen likes tweet saying Tim Scott ‘might as well be’ White Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen liked a tweet on Monday that said GOP Sen. Tim Scott “might as well be” White and claimed President Trump killed Herman Cain. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Victoria RT @votetimscott: It is disheartening to see some of my Democratic colleagues box me in because of the color of my skin. Narrow-minded poli… 7 minutes ago Connie RT @DavidAsmanfox: Why do white Democrats get a pass with racist comments, like this disgusting one from Cong. Steve Cohen? https://t.co/… 11 hours ago Rambling Mother 🐻 STEVE COHEN IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO MY STATE: Dem Rep. Steve Cohen likes tweet saying Tim Scott ‘m… https://t.co/13ZeE3BMUi 17 hours ago