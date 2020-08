Sen. Tim Scott responds to Kenosha riots: 'Violence distracts from the facts' and 'patience pays off' Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., are unproductive, dangerous, and distracting from the facts of the case as well as the suffering of the victim and his family, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. told "Your World" Tuesday. 👓 View full article