You Might Like

Tweets about this BG "Dems tried 2 make faith orgs pay 4 abortion-inducing drugs...tried 2 force adoption agencies 2 violate their deepl… https://t.co/A2TORm4cMO 43 minutes ago COURIER "Dems tried 2 make faith orgs pay 4 abortion-inducing drugs...tried 2 force adoption agencies 2 violate their deepl… https://t.co/lIuc92jCas 43 minutes ago JFK's Shiny Quarantined Teeth Cissie Graham Lynch complaining about Dems opening up the "marijuana shops" and "abortion clinics". Republicans… https://t.co/yXdAfUh0xz 1 hour ago the black mommy activist Two speakers into the 9p #RNCConvention2020 and they are already going there: Cissie Graham Lynch is pushing the li… https://t.co/zuLbJ6e98n 1 hour ago TNN - Trump News Network Cissie Graham Lynch - Billy Graham's Granddaughter Obama/Biden waged a war against Conservatives Trump was the fi… https://t.co/MSUCCXrjQp 1 hour ago