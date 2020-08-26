Brit Hume calls Trump pardon of Jon Ponder 'most powerful moment' of RNC's second night
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume called President Trump's pardon of convicted bank robber Jon Ponder the most "striking" and "powerful" moment of Tuesday night's program at the Republican National Convention.
As the second night of the GOP convention wound down Tuesday, both Republicans and Democrats agree all eyes are on swing states like Ohio come this fall, and these conventions may be each party’s best chance of swaying undecided voters with two very different visions for the country.
Nicholas Sandmann, the former high school teenager from Kentucky who gained national attention for staring at a Native American activist in front of the Lincoln Memorial with a 'MAGA' hat on, slammed..