Bette Midler Slammed For Mocking Melania Trump During Her Address Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

There was harsh backlash against actress Bette Midler for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent during her address to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden, Fox News reported on Wednesday. During the first lady's speech, Midler... 👓 View full article