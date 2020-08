Kevin McCarthy fires back at Bette Midler: Melania 'rose above comments,' Midler 'didn't reach anybody' Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday blasted actress Bette Midler for making fun of first lady Melania Trump's accent. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this schwank❌ @JGfromOC @CraxyD @Breaking911 I was just going by what Kevin McCarthy said. I’m sure because he’s a GOP guy he’s n… https://t.co/Pqm3oleCI0 16 hours ago William B. 'Enemies of the state'? McCarthy fires back at Pelosi: 'Always puts politics before people' Kevin McCarthy, House M… https://t.co/pyJxPVLcjh 19 hours ago