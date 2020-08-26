Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Jon Ponder, the convicted bank robber turned activist who received a pardon from President Trump during the second night of the Republican National Convention, plans to vote in his "very first" presidential election this fall, thanks to a recent law change in Nevada that restores voting rights to ex-felons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Pulls Political Stunts At The RNC

Trump Pulls Political Stunts At The RNC 01:43

 In an attempt to bolster his image, President Donald Trump promoted his reelection by pardoning a Black man and presiding over a naturalization ceremony during the second night of the Republican National Convention.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election' [Video]

In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published
Keller @ Large: President's Suggestion To Delay Election Is 'Trial Balloon' [Video]

Keller @ Large: President's Suggestion To Delay Election Is 'Trial Balloon'

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller answers questions about President Trump's suggestion to delay the November election.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this

JohnBriggs74

John Briggs Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC https://t.co/a0Dgh3w98F 9 seconds ago

mrsdave2

Cyn /cat cuddler - 🇺🇸🐈🙏✝️🇺🇸 RT @RisingStarsBox: Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC https://t.co/EKz1HOHJ… 1 minute ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network Jon Ponder ‘looking very, very forward’ to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC #Malliard https://t.co/Jv27HEMbuM #fox 2 minutes ago

DevonJMyles

@IAmInWitnessProtection ⭐⭐⭐ Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC -… https://t.co/T4fN4SOqWg 3 minutes ago

JFNewYork69

Jimmy Fajardo Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC https://t.co/qfhfZLa8G4 3 minutes ago

RisingStarsBox

MyCommonSense Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC https://t.co/EKz1HOHJKn 4 minutes ago

NoLeftTurn2

No Left Turn RT @Chris_1791: Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC https://t.co/aASKzJrlJJ vi… 7 minutes ago

avonlady70

Monica Boyd Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC https://t.co/61o4WsmMgl #FoxNews 11 minutes ago