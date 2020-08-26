Jon Ponder 'looking very, very forward' to voting in fall election after Trump pardon during RNC
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Jon Ponder, the convicted bank robber turned activist who received a pardon from President Trump during the second night of the Republican National Convention, plans to vote in his "very first" presidential election this fall, thanks to a recent law change in Nevada that restores voting rights to ex-felons.
In an attempt to bolster his image, President Donald Trump promoted his reelection by pardoning a Black man and presiding over a naturalization ceremony during the second night of the Republican National Convention.