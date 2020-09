Ted Cruz, Absent From RNC, Still Vocal on the Sidelines Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sen. Ted Cruz, booed at the 2016 Republican National Convention for refusing to endorse Donald Trump, was sidelined from this year's RNC. But the Republican lawmaker is still making moves to remain in the national mix... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Godfrey RT @newsmax: Ted Cruz, absent from RNC, still vocal on sidelines https://t.co/Fn9FxfEl97 https://t.co/Q61qKS999p 4 days ago Paul Daw @SMCSheriff I just watched Cal Fire’s 6 PM briefing. Not a word from San Mateo County Sheriff. Santa Cruz county wa… https://t.co/ncHRVqBThK 4 days ago Newsmax Ted Cruz, absent from RNC, still vocal on sidelines https://t.co/Fn9FxfEl97 https://t.co/Q61qKS999p 4 days ago