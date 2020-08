RNC speaker Madison Cawthorn rises out of wheelchair, after recalling accident that left him paralyzed from waist down Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Madison Cawthorn, the 25-year-old North Carolina Republican vying for a House seat, on Wednesday night told his personal story of the tragic accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. 👓 View full article

