Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer 'fed up' with media calling Trump a racist

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Former NFL player Jack Brewer accused the media of falsely portraying President Trump as a racist while ignoring his contributions to the Black community while speaking Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Ex-NFL player Walker says Trump is not racist

Ex-NFL player Walker says Trump is not racist 01:13

 The first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday (August 24) showcased Black supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including American football legend Herschel Walker declared Trump his "friend" and not a "racist."

