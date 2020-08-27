Global  
 

Lara Trump warns 2020 will decide if 'we keep America America' or veer to socialism

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, warned during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday that the upcoming presidential election will decide whether "we keep America America" or veer toward socialism.
