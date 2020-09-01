Slideshow: Trump in Kenosha

Global  
 

President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, touring the “destruction” left by violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin and meeting with law enforcement officers at a local high school.
 [NFA] Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of Jacob Blake's death, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.

President Donald Trump announced funding for law enforcement and small businesses during a safety round table on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has written an official letter asking President Donald Trump not to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin.

People in Kenosha expressed mixed feelings ahead of President Donald Trump's visit Tuesday.

