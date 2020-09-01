Slideshow: Trump in Kenosha

Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () President Donald Trump dove into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice on Tuesday, touring the “destruction” left by violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin and meeting with law enforcement officers at a local high school.
[NFA] Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of Jacob Blake's death, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.