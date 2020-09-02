|
Hannity, Ingraham among 13 monitored by Kiev embassy for Twitter posts about Ukraine, documents show
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
State Department records made public Tuesday show that the U.S. Embassy in Kiev monitored the Twitter accounts of 13 people, including Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, in the spring of 2019 for posts about Ukraine and related topics in what "smacks of an enemies list," Fox News contributor John Solomon told "Hannity."
