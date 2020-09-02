You Might Like

Tweets about this Marji Wojcik Via @JudicialWatch: In the spring of 2019, the US embassy in Kiev monitored - among others - Hannity, Ingraham, Dob… https://t.co/adpBniPPFh 18 minutes ago Trời Diệt Trung Cộng (God kills CCP) RT @gntlman: Judicial Watch - Hannity, Ingraham Among 13 Monitored by Kiev Embassy for Twitter Posts About Ukraine, Documents Show - https:… 2 days ago Shawn Branch Judicial Watch - Hannity, Ingraham Among 13 Monitored by Kiev Embassy for Twitter Posts About Ukraine, Documents Sh… https://t.co/lBKw4Oipcr 2 days ago bill Hannity, Ingraham Among 13 Monitored by Kiev Embassy for Twitter Posts About Ukraine, Documents Show | Judicial Wat… https://t.co/GKAIxMsMXC 3 days ago American Sovereignty Media Hannity, Ingraham among 13 monitored by Kiev embassy for Twitter posts about Ukraine, documents show… https://t.co/jr7KdalOpp 3 days ago