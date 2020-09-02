Election 2020: It's a 'disservice' to say New Zealand hasn't done well with Covid-19, says Prime Minister
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () The Prime Minister has hit back at Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters for saying New Zealand was "gilding the lily" about its response to Covid-19.Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had done "exceptionally well"."I think we do...
