Nancy Pelosi 'hypocrite' for visit to salon closed due to coronavirus, Harmeet Dhillon says
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () Nancy Pelosi is a “hypocrite” and a “liar” for getting her hair washed and blown out inside a San Francisco salon Monday and then stating she didn’t believe she’d violated the city’s coronavirus restrictions, San Francisco lawyer Harmeet Dhillon told Fox News.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining..