Nancy Pelosi 'hypocrite' for visit to salon closed due to coronavirus, Harmeet Dhillon says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi is a “hypocrite” and a “liar” for getting her hair washed and blown out inside a San Francisco salon Monday and then stating she didn’t believe she’d violated the city’s coronavirus restrictions, San Francisco lawyer Harmeet Dhillon told Fox News.
