Related videos from verified sources Protesters Gather Outside Pelosi Home as Salon Brouhaha Heats Up



Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco where Speaker Nancy Pelosi had an indoor styling appointment Monday, defended providing surveillance video to Fox News. (9-3-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago RAW: San Francisco Salon Owner Erica Kious Hold Press Conference



San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious speaks to the press Thursday, denying that she set up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her controversial indoor salon visit. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 13:01 Published 3 days ago Pelosi Calls For Apology From Salon, Claims Visit Was 'Set Up'



Kenny Choi reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi address controversial visit to San Francisco salon (9-2-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:40 Published 4 days ago

