Salon owner decries Pelosi 'set up' claim as 'absolutely false,' says she's received death threats Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The owner of a San Francisco hair salon visited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week denied what she called the Democrat's "absolutely false" accusation that she had been the victim of a “set up”. 👓 View full article

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions 00:38 On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules...

