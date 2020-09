Becca From Texas⭐️ ⁦@Schwarzenegger⁩ to put his considerable money where his mouth is implied he’d fund the reopening of thousands of… https://t.co/G1ZfzqqZwI 1 week ago

Conservative one GO back to Germany Arnold you've over stayed your welcome and take the house keeper you were bagging with you❗️ Sc… https://t.co/JyJEr9wJtc 1 week ago

Dan Dyer 🚒 🧢 RT @revwendy3: Wonderful! 👏🏽🇺🇸 Self-described “fanatic about voting” Arnold Schwarzenegger moved to put his considerable money where his m… 1 week ago

Stephanie Amore 🇺🇸🇮🇹 #VoteRed2020 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica2020 #TrumpPence2020 Schwarzenegger Offers to Fund Reopening of Polling Places i… https://t.co/iAc8Q2altd 1 week ago

Democracy In Motion "Schwarzenegger Offers to Fund Reopening of Polling Places in South" Arnold Schwarzenegger, former actor and govern… https://t.co/dUbACUFKCx 1 week ago