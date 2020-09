You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump Travels To Pennsylvania While Joe Biden Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin



President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail Thursday in another major swing state -- Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:21 Published 11 hours ago President Trump threatens to cut federal funding to cities in unrest



President Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to cities dealing with unrest. He says it's to crackdown on rioting and looting. In a memo, the President specifically mentioned Washington DC,.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 20 hours ago Trump Orders Review to Defund Cities with ‘Lawless’ Protests



In an effort to push his “law and order” message for re-election, President Donald Trump has signed a five-page memo ordering federal government agencies to review defunding to cities that he.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:49 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this