You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do'



Local, state, and federal governments worldwide have generally tried to set an example in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. So when the powerful or influential break the rules, it provokes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy



The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster



President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this